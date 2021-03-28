Sports World

Tendulkar down with Covid-19

MUMBAI • Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, 47, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, led India Legends to a title win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series at home last week.

The highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and one-day internationals, he retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests and scoring 15,921 runs. He took another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ivory Coast, Morocco in Africa Cup Finals

CAPE TOWN • The Ivory Coast and Morocco booked their places in the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying on Friday.

The Ivorians won 3-0 away in Niger in Group K, while a goal-less draw away in Mauritania meant Morocco finished top of Group E.

There are now 16 countries who have qualified for the finals in Cameroon in January. The other places will be decided over the next few days.

REUTERS

Henry takes stand against online abuse

PARIS • Former French national football team striker Thierry Henry said he is quitting all social media until the companies do more to tackle racism and harassment, becoming the latest celebrity to scale down their online presence over abuse.

In a statement shared with his combined 14.8 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the former Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona player said he would remove himself from all platforms from yesterday, calling for greater "accountability" online.

Henry's decision to quit social media comes just days after another prominent user, American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, said she was leaving Twitter after facing abuse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE