Sports stars rally behind racially abused England trio

LONDON • Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has voiced support for the three black England footballers who missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, after they were subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot kicks as Italy won 3-2 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Hamilton, a vocal advocate for social justice, said on Instagram on Monday that the abuse suffered by the England trio showed how much still needed to be done in the fight against racism.

"The pressure to deliver is felt by every sportsperson but when you are a minority representing your country this is a layered experience," said the 36-year-old Briton.

"Success would feel like a double victory, but a miss feels like a two-fold failure when it's compounded with racist abuse.

"We must work towards a society that doesn't require black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory. Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional.

"Ultimately everyone on the England team should be so proud of their achievement and how they represented us."

Twitter said it removed more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts following the "abhorrent" abuse directed at the players, while Facebook said it also removed abusive comments and accounts.

The Times of London reported that British ministers will tell the social media companies to immediately hand over details of those who made racially abusive comments towards the players.

"We want real-life consequences for the people who are tweeting this abuse," the newspaper quoted an unidentified government source as saying.

Hamilton, F1's only black driver, was not the only big-name athlete from another sport who has shown support for the England trio.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, whose father is Haitian and has also been an outspoken voice for Black Lives Matter, tweeted a picture of Rashford, Sancho, Saka alongside teammate Raheem Sterling, who is also black but did not take part in the penalty shoot-out.

All four players had golden crowns added above their heads in the image - the same photo was shared by National Basketball Association star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

1,000 Twitter said it removed over 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended some accounts following the "abhorrent" abuse directed at players.

Osaka's fellow tennis star Andy Murray tweeted: "All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that (defeat).

"All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect."

Separately, British F1 driver Lando Norris was mugged after attending the Euro final, his McLaren team said.

They added in a statement that the 21-year-old, who is friendly with several of the England players, had his watch stolen.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken," they said.

The British media reported that the watch was worth £40,000 (S$75,000) and was taken as he approached his McLaren sports car.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE