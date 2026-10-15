Straitstimes.com header logo

FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The FIFAe Finals 2026 event was scheduled to take place in Jeddah from Oct 16 to 25.

The FIFAe Finals 2026 event was scheduled to take place in Jeddah from Oct 16 to 25.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 scheduled to take place in Jeddah from Oct 16 to 25, organisers said on Oct 15 following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.

A strike on Riyadh’s international airport on Oct 10 killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

“The decision follows an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical arrangements required to stage the tournament,” organisers of the global video game tournament said.

“Further announcements on the FIFAe Finals will be communicated in due course.”

Japan and Brazil withdrew their e-sports teams on Oct 10 after assessing the situation in the host country.

The security uncertainty has cast a shadow over sporting events in the kingdom.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament was moved from October to December while golf’s Asian Tour said it is monitoring developments ahead of November’s Saudi International in Riyadh.

The Asian Football Confederation said it remains open to delaying the Asian Cup until 2028 if necessary. The continental tournament is scheduled to kick off on Jan 7, 2027, across venues in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar. REUTERS

More on this topic
Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December
Qatar and Abu Dhabi decision could slip to October but Imola expected to host F1 finale
See more on

Fifa

Saudi Arabia

Wars and conflicts

E-sports

Yemen

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.