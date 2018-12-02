Singaporean faces trial for smashing ambulance in UK during World Cup

LONDON • A Singaporean man accused of smashing up an ambulance in London after England beat Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals will stand trial for criminal damage.

Jian Kangyue, 26, two Englishmen and a Scottish woman were accused of smashing the emergency vehicle's windscreen and making dents in its bonnet on July 7, according to the Daily Mail.

The other three accused were named as Scott Dennett, 25, James Elton, 27 and Larissa Bell, 21.

The four were accused of causing total damage of £6,867.42 (S$12,000) at Camberwell Magistrates Court in London. The incident also left the ambulance out of service for 34 days.

The Daily Mail said Bell and Dennett did not indicate pleas but Jian and Elton both pleaded not guilty.

Jian has been identified by the eFinancialCareers website as "junior JP Morgan trader" Perry Jian, a former student at the Singapore Management University.

Prosecutor Dami Eniola told the court that seven people "were caught by social media footage to be seen on the vehicle and the bonnet".

The ambulance had been parked on a street and was surrounded by fans celebrating the Three Lions' victory.

Ms Eniola said the damage had occurred while the ambulance driver was tending to a member of the public who had fallen and was hurt. "The bonnet was dented, the windshield was smashed, essentially it was dented," she added.

Police managed to arrest and question the four defendants. They are reportedly out on bail and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Jan 8.

If found guilty, they could face time in jail. Ms Eniola added that the criminal damage charge has a starting point of 12 weeks in prison.