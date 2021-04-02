S'pore fans miss out on qualifying games

The European leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers began last Wednesday with some shock results and high quality goals but football fans in Singapore are feeling left out of the action.

Local telcos Singtel and StarHub, which broadcast various competitions like the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga on their platforms, did not secure rights for these qualifiers. Neither televised the 2020 European Championship qualifiers which took place from March 2019 to November last year.