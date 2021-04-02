S'pore fans miss out on qualifying games

Local telcos say lack of interest reason for not buying rights to Europe World Cup qualifiers

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The European leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers began last Wednesday with some shock results and high quality goals but football fans in Singapore are feeling left out of the action.

Local telcos Singtel and StarHub, which broadcast various competitions like the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga on their platforms, did not secure rights for these qualifiers. Neither televised the 2020 European Championship qualifiers which took place from March 2019 to November last year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore fans miss out on qualifying games'. Subscribe
Topics: 