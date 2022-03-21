SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 4.

Hassan Sunny (Lion City Sailors)

It's a second straight week in the Team of the Week for the Sailors custodian who was once again in top form to ensure that the defending champions were able to get a point from the away fixture against Albirex. A 73rd minute save to keep out a Fairoz Hassan drive from just inside the box was crucial in particular given that the Sailors would go on to equalize later in the game to make it 1-1.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

While the Young Lions conceded four goals against Balestier Khalsa in a 4-3 loss, Zulqarnaen Suzliman was a constant menace down the right flank for his side. His efforts were duly rewarded when he got on the scoresheet after the Tigers failed to deal with his cross from the right flank.

Hariss Harun (Sailors)

The Sailors skipper led by example with his performance in the past week and kept Albirex forward Kodai Tanaka -who already has six goals this season- on a leash. Hariss, who has spent the majority of his career as a midfield enforcer is slowly growing into his role as a reliable figure at the heart of the Sailors' defence.

Faritz Hameed (Tanjong Pagar United)

Geylang International forward has already terrorised a few central defenders this season in the SPL. But he met his match in the experienced Faritz Hameed. The Jaguars captain tracked almost every run from Zuzul and kept him largely quiet in the 1-1 draw between both sides.

Irwan Shah (Tampines Rovers)

The first of five Tampines players in this week's team of the week after the Stags thumped Hougang United 7-1, Irwan dominated the left flank from fullback. Such was the attacking intent from Irwan that you could have been forgiven for thinking he was deployed as a left winger against the Cheetahs.

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines)

The Japanese midfielder recorded three assists for the Stags and controlled the midfield against the Cheetahs. Nakamura's calm presence in midfield has meant that the Stags have been able to dominate possession in their last two matches. It is not just his passing that was a delight to watch but he dribbled out of tight spaces without much fuss.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Tampines)

The most attacking of a midfield trio for the Stags, Mehmedovic created plenty of chances for his team which resulted in one assist. For the second week in a row, the Serbian executed an overhead kick that found the back of the net. But while it was chalked off against the Sailors during a 1-0 loss in the previous week, it counted against Hougang.

Kumpei Kakuta (Albirex Niigata)

The Albirex central midfielder controlled the midfield in the match with his fine reading of the match and effective use of possession to keep it ticking for the Japanese side in their 1-1 draw against the defending champions. Out of possession, he hassled and harried as he kept a close eye on the league's most expensive player - Diego Lopes.

Kuraba Kondo (Balestier Khalsa)

Any one of the three Japanese forwards of Balestier Khalsa could have made the team of the week given that Kondo, Ryoya Taniguchi and Shuhei Hoshino all scored a goal each in their side's first win of the season. But Kondo beats his compatriots to a berth this week with two goals and an assist in the victory over the Young Lions.

Taufik Suparno (Tampines)

Taufik celebrated his first call-up to the national team since November 2015 with two goals and an assist. Often used as an impact substitute last season, Taufik is enjoying his starting berth and now has three goals in as many games.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

The player of the week. Not only did Kopitovic get a hat-trick in the 7-1 thumping of Hougang, he also notched two assists in the game. The 11th minute strike to open the floodgates was a sight to behold and was all the more bewildering given that it came from his weaker foot.