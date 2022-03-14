SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 3.

Hassan Sunny

In a gameweek where SPL goalkeepers did not cover themselves in glory, Hassan earns the nod after a big double-save early on helped Lion City Sailors to a 1-0 win over Tampines Rovers.

Darren Teh

Move over, Kieran Trippier. Teh and his Balestier Khalsa teammates have to buck up defensively but the right-back's deliveries were on point against Tanjong Pagar as he notched two assists in a 5-3 reverse.

Ryaan Sanizal

The 19-year-old held his own against Sailors' experienced South Korean star Kim Shin-wook, keeping the 56-cap centre-forward largely quiet.

Amirul Adli

The Sailors centre back made a goal-line clearance which proved crucial in his side's narrow win.

Daichi Omori

Defensively untroubled, the left-back helped Albirex Niigata get up and running in their 5-0 win over the Young Lions with an inch-perfect assist for their first goal.

Andre Moritz

Hougang's brilliant Brazilian scored twice in the 3-2 win over Geylang International, one of which was the much talked-about Goal of the Season contender - the winning goal in injury time, straight from kickoff.

Mirko Sugic

The lanky Croat has started the season strongly, playing a quietly influential role for surprise SPL leaders Tanjong Pagar in the middle of the park. Deserved his two goals against Balestier.

Blake Ricciuto

If Sugic represents Tanjong Pagar's unfancied rise, midfield partner Ricciuto embodies the Jaguars' never-say-die attitude and battling qualities. Also grabbed a goal which was a result of sheer determination.

Kan Kobayashi

Kept Albirex Niigata purring by pulling the strings in central midfield. The former Japan Under-18 midfielder also got onto the scoresheet with a coolly taken penalty.

Khairul Amri

Played a major part in Tanjong Pagar's win, scoring the opener and creating havoc and numerous opportunities with his clever movement. Stretchered off in the 66th minute with injury, but the Jaguars had already scored four by then.

Kodai Tanaka

Scored twice to add to the four he bagged against Balestier last week. The SPL's in-form striker.