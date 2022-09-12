SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 24.

Izwan Mahbud (Lion City Sailors)

He may have ended up on the losing side, but Izwan was not to blame for either goal in Lion City Sailors' 2-1 defeat by Tampines Rovers. In fact, he pulled off two big saves to deny Shuya Yamashita and Boris Kopitovic in the first half to keep his side in the game.

Faritz Hameed (Tanjong Pagar United)

A real captain's performance to help Tanjong Pagar United end his team's six-game winless run. Solid in defence and adventurous going forward, Faritz whipped in a delicious cross for the opener and showed great awareness to find Khairul Amri for the Jaguar's third in the 3-1 win over Balestier Khalsa.

Harhys Stewart (Young Lions)

The Young Lions put up one of their better all-round defensive performances for a team that shipped 84 goals in 24 games. Stewart stood out for a steady display, in which he popped up at the other end to score the opener and also cleared off the line in the 2-1 loss to Albirex Niigata.

Keito Hariya (Albirex Niigata)

Besides a late wobble from their goalkeeper, the Albirex defence generally recovered well from conceding early against the Young Lions. Hariya was steady and accurately picked out Tadanari Lee from a deep position for the winner.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

Easily one of the best players in the league without needing to go full throttle, the former Belgium youth international scored one of the goals of the season with a stunning curler that went into the top corner off the bar and post. A pity it wasn't enough to even secure a point against Tampines.

Syed Firdaus Hassan (Tampines Rovers)

Plucked from obscurity, Syed Firdaus has established himself as one of the first names on the Tampines team sheet. Unspectacular but unflustered in central midfield, he kept things simple and ticking for the Stags, and also prevented the Sailors from creating much from central positions.

Umar Akhbar (Geylang International)

An unsung hero in central midfield similar to Syed Firdaus, Umar is a tidy little player who did not give Hougang United much joy down the middle. He also drove in the first goal of his professional career, but unfortunately it was the opener in a 4-2 loss.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Tampines)

Another one of those who will run himself to the ground, Mehmedovic was constantly snapping at the Sailors' backline despite not being 100 per cent fit. Eight minutes before he was subbed off, he won and whipped in a delightful free-kick matchwinner off the bar.

Krisitjan Krajcek (Hougang United)

After recovering from injury, the Croat has come to life towards the end of the season. Besides his late goal in the 4-2 win over Geylang International, he was lively and adventurous on the flanks, and now has five goals and 11 assists in his last 12 games.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex)

On a night when his teammates were wasteful, the former Japan international showed his pedigree with a clinical double in the 2-1 win over the Young Lions to ensure the White Swans moved back on top of the league with a three-point advantage.

Taufik Suparno (Tampines)

He is already having his most productive season, but Taufik still keeps up with his industry late into the season. It was his tenacious closing down that helped him regain possession in the box to help Boris Kopitovic open the scoring against the Sailors early in the second half, and ultimately win.