SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 2.

Zaiful Nizam

The Geylang goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against the defending champions.

He was a commanding figure in between the sticks for his team and pulled off a sublime save in the 66th minute when Diego Lopes threatened to equalise for the Lion City Sailors.

Masaya Idetsu

A midfielder by trade, Idetsu played at right-back for Albirex and looked at home. His workrate helped to recover possession plenty of times while he also provided a sumptuous cross for Albirex's fifth goal in their 6-0 win over Balestier Khalsa.

Faizal Roslan

The Sailors' proud record of scoring in 34 consecutive league matches came to an end on Friday and the Eagles' centreback pairing played a crucial role in that achievement. Faizal was in inspired form against his former side.

Rio Sakuma

The Japanese centreback shone on his debut and was the first to almost every ball that was hung up in the air from the Sailors. Provided calm to the defence when it was much needed in the second half.

Shodai Nishikawa

The right-back scored a goal and provided an assist in Tanjong Pagar's 2-2 draw with Hougang United on Sunday. The Japanese defender was important at both ends of the pitch for Jaguars.

Vincent Bezecourt

Scored a beautiful long range strike to give Eagles a shock win over the Sailors. The Frenchman also played several eye-catching passes in the match, one of which forced Sailors centreback Pedro Henrique to make a challenge that resulted in a red card.

Kaishu Yamazaki

Deployed in central midfield, Yamazaki was always looking to get on the ball and dictate play for his side. Scored Hougang's second goal after a neat exchange between him and Sahil Suhaimi.

Kan Kobayashi

The Albirex No. 10 had two assists in Albirex's big win and he was the chief orchestrator in the middle of the park for the Japanese side. His long pass for Albirex's opening goal was one of the plays of the weekend.

Takahiro Tezuka

Tezuka along with midfield partner Huzaifah Aziz won the midfield battle against their Sailors counterparts. While Huzaifah brought the brains, Tezuka was the brawns in the middle of the park. Made numerous interceptions for the Eagles.

Kodai Tanaka 4 goals 1 assist

The first hat-trick of the season went to Tanaka, who scored four goals in the 6-0 rout of Balestier. Incredibly, the Japanese forward's goals all came via headers. He also had an assist to cap an impeccable first start in the SPL.

Sime Zuzul

A constant menace to the Sailors backline in the Eagles' victory. Constantly looked to run in behind the Sailors defence and was very important in holding up the ball whenever Geylang needed to relieve some pressure.