SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 17)

Kristijan Naumovski (Brunei DPMM)

For just the second time this season, the Bruneian outfit managed to keep a clean sheet thanks to the strong, commanding presence of their new custodian. The Macedonian was dependable when called upon, marshalling his area and defence well, which included denying Young Lions’ Jun Kobayashi’s headed effort 13 minutes into the game.

Abdul Mu’iz Sisa (DPMM)

Apart from keeping the Young Lions quiet down their right flank, Mu’iz looked adventurous going forward, swinging crosses into the box throughout the game. Just two minutes in, he provided the assist for Andrey Voronkov’s first goal while also earning his side the penalty for DPMM’s third.

Koki Kawachi (Albirex Niigata)

While Albirex largely dominated the game from start to finish, Kawachi was instrumental in ensuring that Tanjong Pagar could not find joy down the middle of the pitch, remaining aggressive in his challenges throughout the 90 minutes. He also opened the scoring for his side in the 10th minute with a well-taken finish for his fourth goal of the season.

Manuel Herrera Lopez (Lion City Sailors)

The Spaniard again showed why he is important to the backline, with the Sailors only conceding a single goal in the five matches he has played the full 90 minutes. Albeit against an uninspiring Hougang attack, the 31-year-old made crucial interceptions in the second half, remaining tight on Kristijan Krajcek to prevent the Cheetahs from having any sniff at goal.

Hafiz Nor (Sailors)

Wearing the captain’s armband in Sunday’s game, the wing-back led by example, whipping dangerous crosses into the Hougang penalty area. Hafiz was a constant threat on the right flank and was unfortunate not to get an assist, as Maxime Lestienne could not convert his superb cross early on.

Yushi Yamaya (Geylang International)

The silky Japanese winger has shown glimpses of his talent down the right wing since the start of the season. Against Balestier Khalsa, he left Darren Teh and Madhu Mohana trailing as he drilled the ball inside the near post to restore parity. His vicious strike – his sixth this season – came just two minutes after the break, setting the tone for Geylang’s comeback.

Shodai Yokoyama (Albirex)

The midfield pairing of Yokoyama and Kaisei Ogawa has become crucial for the defending champions. The Jaguars often failed to deal with the threat of Yokoyama’s through balls, culminating in a goal by Seia Kunori. The 22-year-old also marked his 14th appearance of the season with a sweet strike from distance, beyond the reach of an outstretched Kenji Rusydi.

Adam Swandi (Sailors)

After a devastating knee injury last December, the 27-year-old is looking back to his best this season. The midfielder scored his first two goals of the campaign, including a bullet from range which gave Zaiful Nizam no chance. Adam had a chance to claim a hat-trick late on, only to find his effort coming off the crossbar.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

A constant spark in an inconsistent Geylang side, the Frenchman was his usual lively self, causing confusion in the Balestier defence whenever the Eagles were on the attack. The man-of-the-match took his chance brilliantly to give Geylang the lead as his team bounced back after conceding first.

Shahfiq Ghani (Geylang)

A half-time substitute, the 31-year-old rolled back the years with a goal and an assist after being sidelined for more than two months due to injury. His inch-perfect pass was finished brilliantly by Bezecourt before Shahfiq scored the winner with a well-placed header.

Andrey Voronkov (DPMM)

The 2019 SPL top scorer tormented a largely hapless Young Lions defence, scoring a brace. His first was a looping header past Umayr Sujuandy to make it 2-0 just six minutes after kick-off. For his second, he dropped deep to collect the ball from defence, before finishing off a fine team move with a well-placed strike from outside the box.