SPL Team Of The Week

Hafiz Ahmad (Geylang International)

The 24-year-old custodian has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks, but has kept his head down and his patience is reaping rewards. Battling to keep his starting spot with competition from loan signing Rudy Khairullah, Hafiz has shown Geylang coach Noor Ali what he is capable of, with an outstanding penalty save against Brunei DPMM’s Hakeme Said at the weekend. Hafiz came out on top in the situation and stayed alert to stop other efforts from DPMM.

Lionel Tan (Lion City Sailors)

The towering centre-back certainly made headlines for his thunderbolt from outside the box which put his side 2-1 up against Balestier Khalsa, but that was not his only contribution on the night. Tan regularly tussled with Shuhei Hoshino in defence and won several aerial duels against a tricky opponent. He was also patient in the Sailors’ build-up. The 26-year-old gave it all on the pitch, as shown by his defensive work on Kian Ghadessy three minutes into stoppage time.

Bailey Wright (Sailors)

The Socceroo had a debut to forget for his new club when he was sent off against DPMM on July 11, but he has since made up for that by scoring twice to help the Sailors ease themselves past Balestier. Wright conceded a penalty that Ryoya Taniguchi failed to convert, but he recovered by not putting a foot wrong for the remainder of the game and heading home twice from corners. In fact, the centre-back could have scored more if not for several off-target efforts.

Kazuma Takayama (Hougang United)

The traditional centre-back has been forced to play as a left-back in Hougang’s two recent matches in Jordan Vestering’s absence, but the Japanese defender showed that he can do just as well in that area. He marshalled that side of the Cheetah’s defence well, albeit against a struggling Young Lions side, and forced the opponents to attack down the other flank. Takayama also scored Hougang’s fifth goal with a header from a corner, following up from his assist against Balestier as he racks up attacking returns.

Yushi Yamaya (Geylang)

In the absence of French star Vincent Bezecourt, Geylang has had to rely on the rest of the team to contribute to their attacks. Against DPMM, it was Yamaya who picked up the mantle, driving his team forward with his direct runs and using his pace to beat defenders in duels. The 23-year-old winger had two assists in this match, crossing the ball from the right for Gareth Low to head home for their first before setting up Naufal Azman from the opposite flank to seal the Eagles’ win.

Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang)

Since returning from an injury sustained in the June international friendlies, the midfield stalwart has played a part in steadying Hougang’s backline, providing stability in that area together with Irwan Shah. But against Young Lions, it was his passing abilities that shone, as he played long passes in the build-up to three of their goals. One highlight was the second goal, where the 31-year-old delivered a ball into the penalty area using his weaker right foot for Dorde Maksimovic to convert.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang)

The Croatian winger has been in fine form recently and it coincides with his side’s three-game winning streak. Krajcek scored his fourth and fifth goals in three matches while also notching two assists against the Young Lions. The 29-year-old showcased his quality with two precise finishes, nailing the technique on both strikes. As the Cheetah’s main chance-creator, he also provided two pin-point deliveries to round up his night.

Christopher van Huizen (Sailors)

The 30-year-old full-back has found himself down the pecking order since the Sailors appointed Aleksandar Rankovic, but rewarded the coach’s faith in starting him against Balestier Khalsa with a lively performance down the left-hand side of the pitch. Combining well with Maxime Lestienne, van Huizen delivered defence-splitting crosses and eventually got his assist when his ball towards the back post was tapped home by Shawal Anuar.

Faris Ramli (Tampines Rovers)

The 30-year-old winger has been inconsistent in parts of this season. But of late, Faris has started to rediscover his magic touch. Against Albirex, the tricky winger won a penalty for a second consecutive game following quick moves down the left. He also scored a header which rekindled the Stag’s hopes of getting a result and almost equalised for his side when his effort was turned away by Hassan Sunny.

Dorde Maksimovic (Hougang)

The 23-year-old striker is starting to find his foot in the league after scoring his first goal in Hougang’s last game against Balestier. Maksimovic bagged a brace and added two assists to his name in his side’s demolition of the Young Lions, opening the scoring with a header before twisting his body and putting the ball for Krajcek to give Hougang their second of the night. He was a constant nuisance to the national developmental side’s backline and is proving to be a handy addition for the Cheetahs.

Seia Kunori (Albirex)

He may have missed a penalty, but Kunori played an important role in building an early lead for the White Swans and setting the tempo of the match. He scored two significant goals to break a five-game scoring drought and bring his tally to 12 for the season. His first was the fastest scored in the league this season in 10 seconds, while his second was a goal-of-the-season contender with a looping effort from an acute angle that tricked Tampines goalkeeper Ridhuan Barudin and landed in the back of the net.