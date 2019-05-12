SPL leaders DPMM pull 9 points clear

Blake Ricciuto of Brunei DPMM shields the ball from Geylang International's Umar Akhbar.

Three first-half goals helped DPMM beat the Eagles 3-1 at Our Tampines Hub, stretching their lead atop the Singapore Premier League (SPL) over second-placed Albirex Niigata to nine points.

Australian midfielder Ricciuto opened the scoring in the 13th minute before former Belarus striker and league top scorer Andrei Varankou (14 goals) killed off the tie as a contest with a brace (17th and 36th minutes).

Amy Recha salvaged some pride for Geylang with a fine strike 11 minutes before time, but it proved academic as DPMM extended their unbeaten run this season to 10 games.