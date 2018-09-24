SPL champions Albirex Niigata's crowning glory

Keith Chia (in red), Great Eastern Life's head of group brand and marketing, Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong and deputy president Bernard Tan presenting the Singapore Premier League (SPL) trophy to champions Albirex Niigata yesterday evening, following their 2-2 draw with Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium.

The all-conquering Japanese side, who won the S-League title in 2016 and 2017, are targeting to finish the inaugural SPL season undefeated. They have 20 wins and three draws and face Warriors FC in their final match this Saturday. The White Swans will face Home United in the first leg of the RHB Singapore Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

In another SPL match yesterday, Home beat Warriors 4-3. The Protectors are on 42 points, three more than Tampines. The two teams clash at Our Tampines Hub this Saturday to decide the runners-up.