Spirit chief resigns amid sexual misconduct saga

LOS ANGELES • The chief executive of the Washington Spirit stepped down on Tuesday, as the fallout from the sexual misconduct and workplace culture scandal roiling the top United States professional women's football league continued.

Steve Baldwin, who had been sharply criticised for his handling of allegations against former Spirit coach Richie Burke - who was fired last month - said he was stepping down to "remove distractions" from the team.

"In recent days, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future of the Washington Spirit and the vision I laid out just three years ago," Baldwin said.

"While there is a range of opinions on how we got here, and how to move forward, everyone - none more so than me - is committed to improving the club's culture, removing distractions and returning the focus to the players and the pursuit of a championship."

Burke was "terminated for cause" last week after an investigation by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), following allegations of harassment and a toxic work culture.

He was barred from coaching in the competition after a probe found he had harassed and verbally abused players.

The NWSL has criticised the Spirit's handling of the allegations against Burke, saying the team had "failed to act in the best interests of the league".

Even after Burke had been suspended, Baldwin was accused of presiding over a workplace culture that left women feeling sidelined, described by one former employee as an "old boys club".

In his statement on Tuesday, Baldwin acknowledged he had "made some mistakes" but insisted that he "cared deeply for the players, staff and fan base".

"I hope that stepping back removes me as a distraction and allows the club to thrive," he added.

Baldwin's resignation followed a tumultuous week for the NWSL, which saw its commissioner Lisa Baird resign last Friday over her handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Her resignation followed the dismissal of North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley last week for what the team called "very serious allegations of misconduct", including sexual coercion.

On Tuesday, United States women's international star Alex Morgan said there had been a "systemic failure" to tackle sexual misconduct and harassment claims.

She noted the difficulties faced by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim in attempting to make formal complaints against Riley due to the lack of human resource policies against that sort of behaviour.

The league called off all its fixtures across the United States last weekend as the crisis escalated, but games resumed yesterday.

The players' association of the NWSL tweeted that it had agreed on the resumption of the competition after a pause to evaluate before stating "our demands will be forthcoming".

Backing its counterpart, global players' union FifPro said it was "stunned by the statements of the players regarding their treatment in the NWSL" and called for "long overdue rights" for them.

On Monday, another NWSL side Portland Thorns said that they regretted their role in "a systemic failure across women's professional soccer" after sexual harassment claims against Riley, who coached the team in 2014-15, and promised change.

Another coach, Christy Holly, was fired by Racing Louisville "for cause" in August.

The sackings took place only a few months after Baird seemed to have rejected, via e-mail, a player's concerns about a coach's behaviour.

World football governing body Fifa has launched a preliminary investigation in the wake of the allegations of misconduct against Riley.

National governing body US Soccer has also launched its own probe into the claims against him.

