Spicy fight between South Americans

SAN JUAN (Argentina) • Brazil have already confirmed their place at next year's World Cup Finals.

Argentina are also on the brink of joining them in Qatar.

But that does not make their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario any less competitive.

South America's fiercest football rivalry resumes today and Brazil defender Danilo has warned his teammates not to relax despite the five-time world champions securing their berth at the showpiece event.

Brazil secured a spot at next year's tournament in Qatar when they defeated Colombia 1-0 in Sao Paulo last Thursday.

The result left Tite's men with 34 points from 12 games and a six-point lead over second-placed Argentina in the 10-team South American zone standings, so today's game is about bragging rights.

"Brazil-Argentina is always a great game, it has all the ingredients of a world classic, with exceptional players," the Juventus right-back Danilo said on Sunday ahead of the match. "There is no footballer who can play in this match who does not think about winning.

"Having already qualified is a positive thing because it will relieve the pressure on us, but it can also be a negative if we relax too much."

The duel comes barely two months after Brazil's home qualifier against La Albiceleste was interrupted and subsequently called off by local health officials after just seven minutes played because of Argentina's alleged breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

World football governing body Fifa has yet to decide if that suspended match will be rescheduled, but the teams have put that fiasco behind them.

"Tuesday will be another completely different game, as are all between Brazil and Argentina, and we are preparing for a very difficult match," Danilo added.

"We are going to try to win, no matter what."

Copa America champions Argentina are on a 26-game unbeaten run but captain Lionel Messi is an injury doubt.

Brazil also have a key player missing with midfielder Casemiro suspended. He is likely be replaced by Fabinho.

The top four South American teams earn direct entry to the World Cup, while the fifth-placed team go into an inter-continental play-off for a spot in Qatar.

In today's other qualifiers, Bolivia host Uruguay, Colombia take on Paraguay, Venezuela face Peru and Chile play Ecuador.

XINHUA