Spending spree just getting started

MADRID • When the Real Madrid public are all smiles and bonhomie, there is arguably no better stage in world football to perform on than at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard said as much at his unveiling last Thursday, claiming the reception by the 50,000-strong crowd had been everything he had dreamt of "ever since I was very young, learning to play football with my brothers in the garden".

While so many other clubs restrict new players to interviews on their media channels, at Real, the official presentation is an event in itself.

Hazard was the second of five big-money close-season signings to be introduced to the Real faithful, following Serbia striker Luka Jovic.

Yesterday, Rodrygo, one of the hottest prospects in world football, made his grand appearance in Madrid.

Today, the Spanish LaLiga giants will parade France defender Ferland Mendy. They will show off Brazil defender Eder Militao when he returns from international duty at the ongoing Copa America.

$482m

Cost of Real Madrid's summer purchases thus far.

And if the multiple media reports are to be believed, their post-season spree, already to the tune of €315 million (S$482.1 million), is just getting started.

According to Spanish daily AS, in order to lure Zinedine Zidane back in March for his second spell in the Real dugout, club president Florentino Perez made several promises, including "complete autonomy over first-team matters" and a €500 million war chest.

Although Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is said to be at the top of the list, it is not inconceivable that the club could splash out on another Galactico - Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane is a known admirer of his compatriot and the Real crowd certainly did not hide their desire to see the Paris Saint-Germain French forward in the famed white shirt when the transfer window opens on July 1, repeatedly chanting his name at Hazard's unveiling.

For now, the fans are reportedly happy that they are "winning the summer" over rivals Barcelona, who have yet to add to their squad.

The Bernabeu is not only the biggest stage in world football, but is also the most unforgiving, which is why Perez has approved the splurge - Zidane has already snapped their previous transfer window record of €254 million set in 2009, the year they bought Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kaka and Xabi Alonso.

As Hazard has acknowledged, Real are a club that "want to win everything", which is why last season can never happen again.

They finished 19 points adrift of Barcelona in the league, sacked two coaches and failed to lift silverware for the first time in four years.

But with Zidane at the helm again and a raft of top-level buys, Perez feels the team are ready to make amends.

At Rodrygo's presentation yesterday, he told the Brazil Under-20 forward that the club are "signing special talent to face up to new challenges in these highly competitive times" as they look to "define a new era at Real Madrid".

THE TIMES, LONDON

Real's new milky way

RODRYGO, 18

Brazil Under-20 forward

The youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, his €45 million (S$69.1 million) move from Santos was actually struck last June when he was 17.

LUKA JOVIC, 21

Serbia striker

The €65 million hitman scored 17 goals in 32 German Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 in 14 Europa League games for Eintracht Frankfurt.

EDEN HAZARD, 28

Belgium forward

Real's first Galactico signing since 2014, when they secured James Rodriguez from Monaco off the back of his outstanding World Cup displays for Colombia, Hazard scored 21 goals and managed 17 assists last season. No wonder Real have made him their joint-record signing at €100 million from Chelsea.

FERLAND MENDY, 24

France defender

The €48 million signing has enjoyed a meteoric rise, having plied his trade with Ligue 2 side Le Havre just two years ago. Since moving to Lyon, he has been capped by Les Bleus and coach Didier Deschamps considers him a viable alternative to regular left-back Lucas Hernandez.

EDER MILITAO, 21

Brazil defender

The centre-back spent only one season with Portuguese side Porto after moving from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, but his performances in defence were enough to convince Real to trigger his €50 million release clause.

REUTERS