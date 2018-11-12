Speedy Salah sets Reds on road to victory

Mohamed Salah slotting past goalkeeper Sergio Rico and the lunging Maxime le Marchand in the 41st minute to put Liverpool ahead against Fulham at Anfield yesterday, just seconds after the west London side had a goal chalked off for offside at the other end. Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brilliant goal in the 53rd minute to seal a 2-0 win for the Reds who returned to winning ways after a midweek Champions League defeat by Red Star Belgrade. Liverpool, on 30 points from 12 games, returned to the top of the Premier League before Manchester City and Chelsea played in the later games. Fulham, winless in nine league games, are rooted to the bottom of the table.