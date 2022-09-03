Speedy Akanji a perfect fit for City: Guardiola

LONDON - Pep Guardiola believes Manuel Akanji will be the "perfect" fit for Manchester City after signing the Switzerland defender from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day.

City responded to Guardiola's concerns about the fragile fitness of his centre-backs by paying £15.1 million (S$24.5 million) to bring Akanji to the Etihad on a five-year contract.

The 27-year-old will provide valuable cover for Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, whose recent injuries highlighted the need for central defensive reinforcements.

"We had four incredible central defenders before Manu but sometimes Ayme had tough injuries. He's getting better, but a month or month and a half still there sidelined," Guardiola said on Friday. "So we've just had two central defenders with this incredibly busy schedule that we have ahead of us.

"We had an opportunity to bring one player, only a year left on his contract in Dortmund, with a lot of experience in Germany and the national team with Switzerland.

"He suits perfectly what we need. He's fast and really good in the build-up. We knew it, we felt it, when we played against Dortmund two or three seasons ago and, yeah, very pleased he's here and good competition for central defenders."

Ake could be in line for a return to action in Saturday's English top-flight trip to Aston Villa, while Akanji will also hope to be involved against Villa after being registered in time.

But all eyes will be on his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland - the scorer of two hat-tricks in City's last two matches, becoming the quickest player in Premier League history to do so.

On the Norway striker, who has netted nine times in his first five league appearances, Guardiola said: "One month ago, it was a disaster because of the (misses in the) Community Shield and now he's going to break absolutely everything in the record books.

"So, I'm not able to anticipate what will happen. That's why I am not a guy who works in this business (of punditry). I admire all those who can anticipate what can happen in the future."

Haaland's potency in front of goal will be of great concern to Steven Gerrard, with the Villa boss facing sack rumours after a poor start to the season and talk of dressing room unrest.

The hosts are second from bottom in the league on three points, but the Liverpool great on Friday tried to instil some confidence into his players, saying: "There's no better fixture for us to try and bounce back from because no one's happy with recent results."

AFP

VILLA V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, Sunday, 12.20am