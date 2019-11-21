Special maybe, but the right one?

LONDON • Jose Mourinho, the new man in the Tottenham hot seat, is back in the Premier League with a point to prove.

Despite being a serial winner across Europe - having won the league title in every country in which he has managed, including Portugal, Italy, Spain and England - his reputation was badly tarnished in the final few months of his Manchester United reign, which ended in ignominy last December.

The man who charmed English football when he arrived as a fresh-faced manager at Chelsea in 2004, labelling himself the "Special One", left Old Trafford under a cloud after their worst start to a league season in 28 years and falling out with senior players, notably Paul Pogba.

Now, Mourinho, 56, has a chance to prove his doubters wrong at a club without any silverware since 2008, but with a sparkling new stadium and a squad that reached the Champions League final in June.

Just hours after Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed in 2014, was shown the door, the Portuguese said: "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Mourinho's arrival in English football from Champions League winners Porto had a seismic effect in 2004. He put Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's billions to spectacular use, ending the Arsenal-United duopoly and winning the league title in his first season before repeating the feat the next year.

No, because I love Chelsea supporters too much. I'm Chelsea. JOSE MOURINHO, then Chelsea manager, when asked in 2015 before the League Cup final win over Tottenham if he would have taken the job when Spurs came calling in 2007.

When things turned sour, his next stop was Inter Milan, who became the first Serie A side to complete the treble of the Scudetto, Italian Cup and Champions League.

At Real Madrid, he tussled with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side, winning the La Liga title in 2012 and though he failed to lead them to European glory, the Spanish giants made three successive Champions League semi-final appearances.

GOOD FIT "An unbelievable manager. If I was a Tottenham player I would be delighted knowing he was coming in. I don't think it'll take him long to win round the dressing room. If I was a player I'd look at what he's won, the emotions that he incites in players. He's a manager I'd play for." PAUL GASCOIGNE, former Tottenham star, speaking to Sky Sports News. "Mourinho is a perfect fit for them. Spurs are genuinely a big club and they need someone who can turn what is perceived to be attacking, attractive football into a slightly more pragmatic approach that will put some silverware in the boardroom." GRAEME SOUNESS, former Liverpool and Newcastle manager. "He has no problems leaving out those who are not performing, that is what we need now. Spurs are not known to spend heavily but I'm sure he has communicated his conditions to the board before signing and I'm looking forward to the next transfer windows and a change in fortunes." LEE MAN HON, 45, former Singapore international midfielder and Spurs supporter since 1980. BAD FIT "Amazing how some have bought into 'Mourinho the winner' without any regard for how he leaves clubs. Unbalanced, fractured, overspending, soul-less. Everything Spurs tried to avoid. Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it's not how this man comes in, it's how he'll leave you." STAN COLLYMORE, former Liverpool striker, on Twitter. "I think, with the new stadium, Tottenham needed a name to promote the value of the club and Mourinho is certainly that. But I guarantee you, if Levy puts the same restrictions on Mourinho that Pochettino has, there will be trouble. And quickly." GUILLEM BALAGUE, Spanish football journalist, on BBC Radio 5 live. Daniel Levy is the Spurs chairman. " Tottenham is only about four square miles large, we will struggle to contain Mourinho's ego which is bigger than even our new stadium." DAVID LAMMY, Tottenham MP, on Twitter.

In June 2013, Chelsea appointed Mourinho - now the "Happy One" - as manager for the second time. He won a third league title the following season before a poor start to the next campaign cost him his job.

While he failed to win the league title at United, he still claimed the Europa League and the League Cup, although he did little to help himself in a short-lived third season, which has become an unwanted hallmark of his managerial career.

His stock has, however, remained high, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy calling him as "one of the most successful managers in football".

He said: "Jose has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Levy also paid tribute to the 47-year-old Pochettino, who has yet to lift a trophy as a manager, as did the players, adding: "Mauricio and his team will always be part of our history...They will always be welcome here."

Mourinho will not only bring his trophy-winning nous but also the bad and the ugly, so the jury is out on whether the fans will see the "Special One" or the "Surly One".

When he joined United, there were questions about how his pragmatic approach would fit in with their culture of attacking football and he will face the same issues at Spurs, with the club wedded to a tradition of flair, summed up by their slogan, "To Dare Is To Do".

His abrasive character also meant pundits were split on his hiring.

Graeme Souness told Sky Sports Spurs had gotten "the right man at the right time", but Jamie Carragher hit out at the lack of patience afforded to Pochettino despite "making them a top-four club".

There are other pressing issues as well beyond aesthetically pleasing football. No team with as few points as Spurs have after 12 league games (14) have gone on to finish in the top four in the English top flight and Mourinho must buck the odds.

Pochettino was a victim of his own over-achievement, but Levy had to act swiftly before they completely slipped out of the running.

The need to balance the books to pay off their new stadium makes Spurs heavily reliant on Champions League revenue and while Mourinho used to insist that "top four is not a trophy", that will be his utmost priority come end of the term.

It will not be easy, though. While the club have come on leaps and bounds under Pochettino, with just two League Cups in their trophy cabinet in the past 27 years, winning is not part of their DNA.

And the dressing room is divided - Serge Aurier and Danny Rose are unsettled, and Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are in the final year of their deals - and his appointment may not be enough to convince them to stay on.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE