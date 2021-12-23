'Special game' for rivals Vietnam and Thailand

Tipped by many pundits as the finalists for the AFF Suzuki Cup, South-east Asia's highest ranked teams Vietnam (world No. 99) and Thailand (No. 118) will instead meet a round earlier.

They lock horns in the semi-final first leg at the National Stadium today and, judging by recent history, a cagey affair is expected.

They played out two goal-less draws in 2019 during the World Cup qualifiers, the last meetings between them.

Defending champions Vietnam, who won their other title back in 2008, are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and their coach Park Hang-seo is counting on his watertight defence to give them the edge.

The South Korean said: "Thailand is always a leading candidate to win the Suzuki Cup, they're a strong team with high quality and we know we have to be at our best.

"And, yes we need to find solutions to try and score against them but they too must find a way to score against us."

Before those two stalemates in 2019, Park masterminded a 1-0 win over Thailand, during the King's Cup semi-finals that same year.

But the Thais have a new man at the helm in Alexandre Polking, who became the head coach of a national team for the first time in September.

His team, record five-time winners of the Asean Football Federation Championship, enter the knockout stage in fine form. The only team with a perfect record, they won all four group games against Timor-Leste, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore, and allowed just one goal.

The German said: "It's a big game in this region. Vietnam are defending champions and Thailand won the two editions before that.

"It's a special game. We are trying to find the best XI and best strategy to take on Vietnam, but we know the quality within our squad and we feel confident and ready for the game.

"We will need to be patient. It will be a game where we will have the ball a bit more than them. They haven't conceded a goal and we've scored in every game.

"I'm excited to see how we do."

Polking is also familiar with Vietnamese football. He was previously the head coach of Ho Chi Minh City FC but his counterpart Park played down suggestions that this knowledge would make a significant difference.

He added: "We have no need to worry about that as it's in the past. But, while he might understand the Vietnamese players, we also understand the characteristics of the Thailand team because we've played against them many times (recently)."