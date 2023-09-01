Spanish women's soccer unions call strike over conditions - union

MADRID - Unions representing players in Spain's women's soccer league called for a strike during the first two fixtures of the season after failing to agree with the league on better conditions and pay, the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) union said on Friday.

AFE, the biggest of the unions, said the strike was the result of an impasse in negotiations with Liga F for a collective bargaining deal seeking to "achieve fair and dignified treatment for female soccer players and address and reduce the existing wage gap", among other issues.

The stoppage is set to take place during the weekends of Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16. It comes amid a national furore over football federation boss Luis Rubiales grabbing and kissing a Women's World Cup-winning player. REUTERS

