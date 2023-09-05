Spanish women's soccer team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Semi Final - Spain v Sweden - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 15, 2023 Spain coach Jorge Vilda reacts REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
MADRID - Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, in reaction to the scandal of the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly unsolicited kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has agreed to terminate the contract of Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, the source said. REUTERS

