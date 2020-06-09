Football: Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid primed for battle this week

BARCELONA • Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before the season was halted on March 10, former Real great Jorge Valdano had likened the inconsistent form of the two biggest teams in Spanish football to a race between two limping men.

But both sides are set to be refreshed and stronger after the long break. The league gets under way on Thursday with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona are boosted by the return of Luis Suarez from a knee injury that had looked set to rule him out for the season - he underwent surgery in January - and his aggression and power should help ease their problems in breaking down defensive sides.

Real will again enjoy the services of Eden Hazard, who has recovered from the fractured ankle he suffered in February.

Also back is Marco Asensio, who has not played this season owing to a cruciate ligament injury he picked up in pre-season, and he should ease the burden on Karim Benzema, their runaway leading scorer with 14 league goals.

Barcelona, targeting a third consecutive league title, led Real (56) by two points when the season was postponed with 11 rounds remaining.

The break has also given the Catalans' ageing squad - seven first-team regulars are in their 30s - some much-needed rest, while the extra time on the training ground should help them further adapt to the ideas of coach Quique Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January.

With no fans allowed into venues and Real playing their home games at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stefano stadium at their training ground while the Santiago Bernabeu is being refurbished, it will be a title race unlike any other.

"We will miss that boost and support you get from the crowd, who have a huge influence," said Setien.

His side have a slightly more comfortable run-in, with home games against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid plus trips to Sevilla and Villarreal looking like their toughest games in the space of five weeks until July 19, the last day of the season.

Barcelona will take on Mallorca on Saturday and should be able to draw on talisman Lionel Messi for the away game after the captain trained with the team yesterday.

He had sat out two previous sessions, but Setien confirmed the Argentinian had gotten over "minor tightness" in his thigh, and was "doing perfectly and will not have any problem".

Real, who beat Barcelona in March only to blow their lead at the top by losing to Real Betis, host Eibar on Sunday in the first game after the break. They have five potentially tricky fixtures - Valencia, Getafe and Villarreal at home, plus trips to Real Sociedad and Bilbao.

"It would be strange to say we are worse than Barca after we beat them just before we went into confinement," said Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, whose side have not won the league since 2017.

"Even though we then lost to Betis, we're in good shape. We're all really excited about starting the league season again and fighting for the championship and winning it."

