Spaniards enraged by penalty

GRANADA • Spain coach Luis Enrique insisted his side did not deserve to be held 1-1 by Greece on Thursday, with his men angered by the absence of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

While most major European leagues and competitions have VAR at all games, the European World Cup qualifiers are being played without the technology.

Spain's players were adamant that referee Marco Guida's decision to award a 56th-minute penalty against Inigo Martinez when the score was 1-0 was wrong.

But replays showed the Athletic Bilbao defender, who came on as a half-time substitute for captain Sergio Ramos, made contact with Giorgos Masouras' shin when challenging for a ball in his own box.

Greece skipper Anastasios Bakasetas netted the spot kick to earn the visitors an unlikely point.

"We did not expect this result, we did not deserve it. A fair result would have been the one that was on the scoreboard before Greece's goal," said Enrique.

"We deserved another result, although we did not create the flow of opportunities or have the finesse to score goals against a team as organised as Greece."

The 50-year-old did not mention VAR specifically, but his players could not hold back their frustrations.

"Obviously, I'm really angry. It's a moment that they make you pay for. We're not happy with the draw and with VAR it would've been a different story," Martinez said.

"It's a 50-50 challenge and I get there. I can't stop myself. I pull my leg away and I don't mean to do any damage (to Masouras).

"He was clever and stayed down, and it's strange the referee took so long to blow for it, too. It was the key moment in the game."

Teammate Marcos Llorente was also unhappy with the decision.

"It didn't look like a penalty to me on the pitch," he said. "With VAR that's never, ever getting given."

Greece coach John van't Schip did not mention anything about VAR in his post-match conference, but insisted his team had earned "a very good point against a top team like Spain" from the penalty.

The Spaniards dominated the first half in Granada, with Juventus striker Alvaro Morata scoring with a left-footed drive on 33 minutes.

After the interval, veteran defender Ramos was replaced and Enrique said he was withdrawn to manage his minutes on the pitch, not because of an injury to the Real Madrid defender.

The Spain boss added that Ramos, who had knee surgery last month, would be available for their next two Group B games against Georgia tomorrow and Kosovo on Wednesday.

"Sergio Ramos is perfectly fine," Enrique said. "We had already decided in advance that he would only play the first half and he is perfectly fine."

The match was Spain's first since their 6-0 win over Germany in the Nations League in November. Enrique said his team, who had 78 per cent of possession but rarely threatened the Greek goal, were rusty.

"The game against Germany was four months ago," he added. "It is normal that the level of the players may vary, they have ups and downs.

"We have to analyse the game and see what we can improve. The numbers indicate we clearly dominated. The only downside was we have lacked freshness and the capacity to create more chances."

