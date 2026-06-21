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Spain's Yamal says the best is yet to come

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal signals to teammates before taking a corner IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal signals to teammates before taking a corner IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

REUTERS

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MADRID, June 21 - Spain's teenage winger Lamine Yamal says he has plenty of improvement left in his fledgling career with fans not yet having seen the best.

"I see myself as much better than people see me. I know the road ahead is very long and that I have many things to improve," he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has struggled with injuries before the World Cup, but is expected to play some part in Spain's match on Sunday against Saudi Arabia after a late substitution in their disappointing opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

"I know people see me as if this is my level and that's it. But I can use all that confidence I have for many things. I insist: I have a long way to go, a lot to improve. And a lot, a lot, a lot of football," he added in the interview.

Yamal, who plays club football for Barcelona, said he doubted he would be playing at the elite level at 40 like Argentina's captain Lionel Messi.

"Impossible. For me, Messi's the best and he keeps proving it. He has an advantage over everyone and he's 40 years old," he said.

Yamal said he started playing street football whereas others often start with local clubs being told what to do instead of enjoying the game.

"The problem I see with the players coming up now is that they join a football team at four years old, and on the team, they tell you: 'Okay, the full-back has to control the ball and pass it to the winger; the winger has to control it and pass it to the midfielder'," he said.

Being famous from 13 had its cost, he said, stopping him from doing normal things like shopping or going to the cinema because he was always recognised. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.