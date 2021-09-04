Spain's proud record ends

STOCKHOLM • On a night that started so badly for Sweden, it did not take long for the value of having an out-and-out striker in their team to become evident.

Just 62 seconds after conceding to Spain, who netted courtesy of debutant Carlos Soler in the fifth minute, Alexander Isak latched on to Sergio Busquets' mistake to finish with aplomb.

Winger Dejan Kulusevski scored Sweden's second in the 34th minute to give the hosts a shock 2-1 victory in their World Cup Group B qualifier.

The rangy Isak, 21, who plies his trade in La Liga for Real Sociedad, was a thorn in the side of the Euro 2020 semi-finalists' backline all night, running their central defensive pairing of Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte ragged with his direct movement and deft touches.

He was helped by Spain coach Luis Enrique's questionable decision to employ a high backline and Isak was in bullish mood after the match.

"We know that Spain are favourites (for the group), but we are also a good team," he said. "We said before the game we're playing at home and we had to go for the three points.

"I think we got our defence right, as usual, and this time we were much better offensively."

More than just setting the tone for his team's high-octane display, Isak's eye-of-the-needle finish again highlighted just how much Spain need a proven goal scorer.

Both sides also met in the group phase of Euro 2020 in June - a game which ended in a stalemate - and nothing has changed since.

Gerard Moreno's only contribution was to trip over his own feet with the goal gaping at 1-1.

Fellow striker Alvaro Morata, who has continued to bear the brunt of criticism by fans and pundits in Spain, was just as anonymous in his 75 minutes on the pitch.

66 Spain were unbeaten in 66 World Cup qualifiers (W52 D14) since March 1993 before the loss to Sweden.

With the misfiring duo well shackled by Victor Lindelof and Filip Helander, the visitors' best chances came through wingers Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

They both tested goalkeeper Robin Olsen but there was nobody with a goal scorer's instinct ready to tuck home the rebound.

With Sweden now top of Group B on nine points from three games, it is a problem Luis Enrique must find a solution to urgently if Spain, two points behind and having played a game more, are to reel them in and avoid the play-offs in order to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in the Finals, while the 10 group runners-up will head into the play-offs along with two teams from the Nations League.

Spain defender Jordi Alba was unhappy with the result, saying: "We didn't deserve to lose.

"The first half was excellent and it was a shame that they equalised immediately.

"We have no margin for error now. We need to improve things. There's still a lot to play for, difficult matches - and we need to win them."

Spain host basement side Georgia tomorrow.

Sweden can take it easy with a friendly against Uzbekistan lined up before resuming their qualifying campaign away to Greece next Wednesday.

Kulusevski, whose side were unlucky not to have progressed beyond the last 16 at Euro 2020, feels the Swedes are making genuine progress ahead of the World Cup.

"I think we're better than what we ourselves believe, honestly. We could have won the match by a lot more," he said. "I'm proud. We're a really good team."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS