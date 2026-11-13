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Spain's Lamine and Oyarzabal to return for England showdown, says manager

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA, Nov 13 - Spain are set to welcome back forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal for Sunday's Nations League match against England after the duo missed Thursday's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, manager Luis de la Fuente said.

Lamine had stayed back in Barcelona to nurse a knee injury.

"Lamine feels very good now and is really looking forward to joining the squad tomorrow," de la Fuente told Spanish television channel La 1.

Oyarzabal stayed in San Sebastian to be present at the birth of his second child. De la Fuente confirmed that he would also be part of Spain's Friday evening training session.

"Mikel too. One will arrive at midday and the other a little later, but both will be with us tomorrow."

Spain have a three-point advantage over England in League A Group 3 and they will top the standings with a draw or a win.

Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals. REUTERS