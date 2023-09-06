Spain's Hermoso files legal complaint over Rubiales kiss - prosecutor

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago

MADRID - Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales following Spain's win in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing probe by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world governing body FIFA.

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top