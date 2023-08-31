Spain's federation 'preparing to sack' women's team coach Vilda - source

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain coach Jorge Vilda celebrates winning the world cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
MADRID - Spain's football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, after he refused a request to resign, a federation source told Reuters on Thursday.

A new board constituted after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over an allegedly unsolicited kiss he planted on a player's lips has agreed to work on terminating coach Vilda's contract, the source said.

The board is also negotiating with players of the women's team who have gone on strike over the incident for their return. REUTERS

