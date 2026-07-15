Spain’s ex-PM unrepentant on column questioning ‘Frenchness’ of France team

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Former prime ministers of Spain, Mariano Rajoy (left) and Jose Maria Aznar Lopez, on the day of a meeting between Pope Leo XIV and the members of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid on June 8.

– Spain’s former prime minister Mariano Rajoy has defended himself with sarcasm rather than an apology after earlier comments saying France’s national football team had “no French players” sparked an outcry.

Rajoy was accused of racism and spreading hatred by politicians in both countries after making the remark in an opinion article published on July 10.

In a new column published on July 14, Rajoy did not directly address his earlier comment. Instead, the conservative former leader thanked “the authorities for the attention they have paid me during this World Cup”.

“It is a pity that so much effort devoted to praising my virtues has distracted them from other issues... that matter to Spaniards,” he added.

That appeared to be directed at the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which has been weakened by corruption scandals involving people close to it .

He also appeared to reject calls from the government to apologise.

“They never apologise for anything. Apparently, that is always left to others. You already know what I am like and what I think,” he wrote.

He served as Spain’s prime minister from 2011 until he was ousted by a no-confidence vote led by Sanchez in 2018.

Ahead of Spain’s World Cup semi-final against France, which they won 2-0 on July 14, Rajoy, wrote in online publication El Debate on July 10 that France would be a formidable adversary, before questioning the team’s “Frenchness” in an apparent reference to some players’ African and Afro-Caribbean heritage.

“France has a squad of the very highest calibre. Mind you, there are no French players in it,” he wrote.

Spain has apologised for Rajoy’s comments, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on July 14.

Albares told his French counterpart that the 71-year-old Rajoy’s “intolerable” remarks, which he said “carry the poison of racism and xenophobia”, did not reflect the view of the overwhelming majority of Spaniards.

“It’s a very serious matter to go around using skin colour to determine who can be a citizen and who cannot,” Albares told Cadena SER radio.

Prime Minister Sanchez, who was in Paris for France’s National Day on July 14, had criticised “those who measure nationality by a person’s surname, birthplace or skin colour” in a post on X describing Rajoy’s words as shamefully xenophobic.

Sanchez on July 14 told French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu and First Lady Brigitte Macron he was embarrassed by a predecessor’s comments.

Rajoy’s quip , which came days after a scandal over a racist rant by a Paraguayan senator against France captain Kylian Mbappe, was met with rare unity in France, drawing condemnation from the government and the far-right opposition party National Rally.

“These comments are pathetic,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told BFM TV on July 13.

“Once and for all, France has no skin colour. Any statement to the contrary is a sign of idiocy, racism, or both combined.”

National Rally spokesman Julien Odoul told Franceinfo TV Rajoy’s comments were “scandalous, shameful, deplorable”.

“Rajoy is a racist, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Earlier in the tournament, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla wrote a racist tirade on X following Paraguay’s elimination, describing Mbappe as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French”.

Mbappe responded defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players and describing Amarilla as despicable and unworthy of her job.

The French Football Federation said it was filing a criminal complaint and Paraguay’s government dismissed Amarilla’s comments as “contrary to the values” promoted by the country. AFP, REUTERS