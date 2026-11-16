Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spain will shine again after England defeat: Coach de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente vowed that his team will come back stronger.

MADRID – Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted his team would return from a 3-2 Nations League defeat by England on Nov 15 with “renewed shine” and ready for a new challenge.

La Roja fell to their first competitive loss since March 2023, after going 44 matches unbeaten.

During that record run Spain won Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, dominating international football.

“I’m very optimistic and I think that now a new stage begins, a new challenge, and it’s about starting again the same way we started back then, I don’t even remember when, by winning,” de la Fuente told reporters.

Spain had already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals, which will be played in 2027.

“In March we’ll come back with renewed shine, and focused on getting through the knockout round, reaching the Nations League finals again and trying to win it,” continued de la Fuente.

“Knowing, once again, how hard it is to repeat success of that magnitude, but that’s where our spirit, our intent and our ambition will definitely be.”

De la Fuente said the defeat only served to show his team how impressive their record run was.

“It brings us back down to earth and shows how hard it was to achieve everything we’ve achieved,” said de la Fuente.

“I still think everyone wants to beat Spain, and that’s a good thing, but we’re ready to overcome those challenges.

“Maybe today... we’re left with that slightly bitter taste, because we’re not used to this, but it can happen.” AFP