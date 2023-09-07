Spain visit Georgia for Euro qualifier in shadow of Luis Rubiales scandal

BARCELONA – Spain’s men’s team visit Georgia on Friday aiming to correct a poor start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, but with the Luis Rubiales scandal overshadowing their preparations.

The suspended president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has refused to resign from his post despite unprecedented pressure from football fans and politicians to do so, after he planted an unsolicited kiss on the lips of women’s team midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

The women’s team emerged triumphant against England in Sydney on Aug 20 to win the World Cup for the first time, and the incident during the medal ceremony was shown to the world on live broadcast, prompting widespread criticism.

With a strong 2030 men’s World Cup bid under way, this should be a time of celebration for Spanish football, but Rubiales, 46, has ensured the opposite is true with 81 players on strike from the women’s team.

Only one – Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias – has stepped away from the men’s side, but they are far from unaffected by the situation, despite their best efforts.

The RFEF apologised on Tuesday for the outrage over the two weeks after the incident happened, also sacking controversial women’s coach Jorge Vilda, a close ally of Rubiales who has said that he felt his dismissal was “unjust”.

Interim federation president Pedro Rocha said the governing body would keep faith in Spain’s men’s coach Luis de la Fuente, despite his applause of a defiant Rubiales speech in which he blasted “false feminism”.

De la Fuente, 62, fielded nearly 30 minutes of questions about his applause when he appeared at a news conference last week to name his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus.

“I have been criticised harshly for it. And I believe that criticism was deserved, I understand it and I apologise, it was unjustifiable,” the coach said.

He blamed the “stress” of the situation for his applause and said he was convinced Rubiales was going to resign.

“When you look and you see yourself on the cameras... I didn’t recognise myself,” he added.

“But I don’t think I have to resign. I don’t have to resign, I have to ask for forgiveness. Right now, if I could go back, I wouldn’t (applaud), I’m sure of it. I’ve made reference to it before – I’m on the side of equality and respect.”