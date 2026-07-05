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Spain football legends Raul Gonzalez (left) and Fernando Morientes are in Singapore from July 4 to 6 for the Football For Good initiative.

SINGAPORE – The World Cup last-16 clash between Spain and Portugal on July 6 could be seen as a battle between two of football’s best attackers on opposite ends of the age spectrum, with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal going up against 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo entered the North America tournament with great expectations, but have met with doubts and criticism.

With the big guns firing consistently – Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe top the scoring chart with seven goals each, followed by England’s Harry Kane and Norway’s Erling Haaland (five each) – Yamal’s solitary goal against Saudi Arabia and Ronaldo’s brace against Uzbekistan and penalty against Croatia pale in comparison.

While they could still define the Iberian derby, former Spain forwards Raul Gonzalez and Fernando Morientes, who racked up a total of 423 goals in 1,013 games for Real Madrid, told The Straits Times that there is more to both teams than an over-reliance on their star man.

Morientes, who scored 27 goals in 47 international appearances, said: “Yamal is not in his best moment because he was injured with Barcelona, but he remains one important player for us if we want to win the World Cup.

“He needs to enjoy the moment and his football. The problem is that Spain supporters place all the responsibility on Yamal, because he is the best. But Spain’s strength lies in the team, and not only Yamal.”

Raul, who has 102 caps and 44 international goals, pointed to the balance and strength in depth La Roja have in their squad, and how they have been improving throughout the World Cup from a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde to wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0), Uruguay (1-0) and Austria (3-0) without conceding.

He said: “Spain have a very good squad. Not conceding goals is important at this stage and they also have quality in midfield with Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi.

“We have a good front three. Other than Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal has scored four goals in the last three games and he’s playing well with confidence. Alex Baena may be a surprise pick for many, but he has one goal and one assist.

“They also have Ferran Torres and in the first game Gavi played up front, although I think it’s not the right position for him. But Spain have different options to get the win against Portugal.

“The small details will be important and they have to be strong to play 90 or 120 minutes with passion, motivation and concentration to play our football. We need the ball, we need to be the protagonists to create more chances to win the match.”

Confidence is also a precious commodity that Spain did not always have.

Before 2008, they had precocious talent but only the Euro 1964 trophy to show for. Then came the Euro 2008 breakthrough and they have been perennial major-tournament contenders since, fulfilling their potential with further wins at the European Championship in 2012 and 2024 and their first world title in 2010.

Raul also believes coach Luis de la Fuente deserves credit for their 34-match unbeaten run (excluding penalty shoot-outs), following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in 2024.

The 49-year-old said: “He worked with the youth teams, he was in the federation for a long time and he knows a lot of the players well from young. He imparts a good mentality and confidence to them to show their quality, and he has done well to find balance in defence while creating many chances in every game.”

While the Spanish duo believe their team have what it takes to go all the way, they also respect their opponents and disagreed that Ronaldo is holding Portugal back.

Morientes, 50, said: “At the beginning of the World Cup, everyone said France and Spain are the favourites, and not many people mentioned Portugal. But I think they are one of the best teams at this World Cup.

“Cristiano has scored at all the six World Cups he has played in, and he has great ambitions. It is up to the coach to decide if he plays. He was subbed off in the last game and Goncalo Ramos scored the winner against Croatia off the bench.

“They also have Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Joao Felix. Portugal are so strong with or without Cristiano.”

Raul and Morientes are in town from July 4 to 6 for the Football For Good initiative they are developing to use the sport as a catalyst for positive social impact, particularly around youth development, community engagement and education.

Raul said: “We see Singapore as an ideal platform to develop this vision in Asia, given its role as a regional hub and its strong commitment to youth, education, innovation and community development.

“We believe football can be a powerful bridge between people, institutions and businesses, creating long-term value that goes well beyond the game.”

Morientes added: “The way to improve sports professionally and socially is through academies, where boys and girls should enjoy.

“ If you love football, try it; if you love basketball, go do it. Do your best and work hard. There are a lot of good values in sport, which has the power to change lives, and we want to help kids in Singapore achieve their dreams.”