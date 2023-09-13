Spain thrash Cyprus 6-0 in 16-year-old Yamal's first start

Spain are second in Group A on nine points after four matches. PHOTO: REUTERS
GRANADA, Spain - Ferran Torres scored twice to help Spain earn a comfortable 6-0 win against bottom side Cyprus in a Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on Tuesday, with Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal becoming his country's youngest-ever starter aged 16 years and 61 days.

Gavi struck to give the hosts an early lead in the 18th minute and Mikel Merino headed in the second goal 15 minutes later.

Substitute Joselu scored the third with a nodding header in the 70th minute and Torres, Alex Baena and Torres again finished off Spain's demolition job with close-range strikes.

Spain are second in Group A on nine points after four matches. They trail leaders Scotland by six points but have a game in hand. REUTERS

