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Spain thought it had the 2030 World Cup final, Morocco had other plans

After Barcelona’s president lobbied in September for the final to go to the Camp Nou (above), some sources in the Spanish football federation expressed frustration at him for undermining the unity needed to counter Morocco.

MADRID – When Spain won a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, officials at the national football association took it as given that the final would be held on their soil.

As former world champions – a feat since repeated – and the world’s second-most visited country, Spain had the sporting pedigree and tourism know-how to welcome large crowds, so it was widely assumed the final would come to them.

Co-host Portugal was not interested, while Spanish officials thought that Morocco, as a late addition to the bid, surely would not agitate for the final.

But in recent months Spain has begun to fear that the North African nation, an emerging football power, could snatch the game’s biggest showpiece from under its nose.

The battle to stage the final has become a bitter contest between Real Madrid’s Bernabeu, Barcelona’s Camp Nou and the US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) Hassan II stadium under construction near the fabled Atlantic city of Casablanca.

The race has become entangled with both FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s fight for survival and frictions between Spain and Morocco over migration.

It has also spilt over into Spain’s internal politics, with Alberto Nunez Feijoo, frontrunner to become prime minister after the Nov 29 election, saying Spain should withdraw from hosting the tournament if it cannot stage the final.

Javier Tebas, who heads the top-flight La Liga, and Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the conservative mayor of Madrid, have also expressed fears, the latter saying he “wasn't optimistic” given he had seen no evidence of the Spanish government matching Morocco’s ambition.

World governing body FIFA’s inspectors are visiting host cities in November and December but it has not said when it will announce the final venue. For the 2026 World Cup final, the venue just outside New York was known two years before.

Moroccan motivation

With its team bankrolled by the state fertiliser behemoth, Morocco has united behind bringing the final to its new stadium, named after its former king, which with a 115,000-seat capacity will be the world’s largest football arena.

By contrast, Spain’s campaign is divided along familiar lines between Madrid and Barcelona and their two biggest clubs.

Morocco deserves the final as much as Spain, fan Bilal Jouhari, 39, said in Rabat, pointing out that Morocco is fifth in FIFA’s world rankings.

“Those who threaten to walk out if FIFA chooses Morocco as the final’s host are just like those who abandon the game because they don’t like the referee’s decisions,” said Jouhari, who runs a platform promoting cultural events.

Ricardo Trade, former chief executive of the FIFA World Cup organising committee for Brazil 2014, said Spain should have settled which city got the final as part of the original bid.

“Spain is terrified of losing the final, a final they were absolutely certain they’d be hosting,” said Trade, also CEO for the 2016 Olympics and deputy CEO for operations at the 2022 World Cup.

“You have Barcelona on one side saying what they want, and Real Madrid on the other also saying what they want, whilst Morocco seems to be very united on this World Cup project and has a stadium for 115,000 people.”

After Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, lobbied in September for the final to go to the Camp Nou, arguing that the Bernabeu had already hosted the 1982 final, some sources in the Spanish football federation (RFEF) expressed frustration at him for undermining the unity needed to counter Morocco.

A senior Portuguese official involved in the bidding process said Spain was caught off guard, wrongly assuming that since Morocco was not part of the original bid then the final was guaranteed for Spain.

“They should have seen it coming,” the person said.

Alvaro de Miguel, the RFEF secretary-general, denied there were divisions in the Spanish camp and said presenting two options against Morocco’s one gave Spain better odds of success.

He noted that the bid to host the tournament was put together during a moment of instability at the Spanish FA when former president Luis Rubiales was embroiled in scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The atmosphere at the RFEF at the time “was not the most conducive to a project of this scale, involving a range of complex interests”, he told Reuters.

It also coincided with a testy time between Spain and Morocco over migration, including a 2021 attempt by thousands of people to enter Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez overruled the RFEF’s plans to announce the invitation to Morocco to join the bid, insisting on delivering the message himself during a bilateral visit to Rabat in 2018, according to an RFEF source.

His government was heavily involved in the creation of the bid and the RFEF ended up agreeing to a request from the government and FIFA to include Casablanca as an option for the final, according to three RFEF sources.

Sanchez’s office declined to comment.

Infantino factor

FIFA’s Infantino has been locked in a power struggle with UEFA since Europe’s governing football body demanded he step down over his plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup.

Tebas said Infantino would favour Morocco because it was backing his re-election bid.

“If Infantino stays on, Spain’s chances of getting that final are negligible or non-existent,” Tebas said in September.

Morocco’s football association has been one of his staunchest supporters and Infantino has spent long periods at FIFA’s newly opened regional headquarters in Rabat since the selloff plan was revealed. Infantino is the favourite to win reelection at FIFA’s March congress – in Morocco.

However, Real president Florentino Perez, who has a close relationship with Infantino, could help persuade him to choose Spain for the final, a La Liga source said.

De Miguel said the fact that FIFA’s governance was under such scrutiny played in Spain’s favour, since he expected it to be awarded to the “natural” candidate.

FIFA said in a statement it has no standard procedure for selecting the venue and that the decision would follow consultations with host cities, countries and governments.

Spanish officials say Madrid has experience in handling high-octane matches such as the 2018 final of South America’s Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors, switched there due to fan violence.

They also point to the debacle in Rabat during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, when Senegal’s coach ordered his players off the pitch over a penalty awarded to Morocco, footballers fought each other, and the ball boys stole the Senegal goalkeeper’s equipment.

De Miguel said that if size is a factor, then the Camp Nou will hold 105,000 by the 2028-2029 season after a US$2 billion refurbishment, compared to the Bernabeu’s 84,000 after its US$1.5 billion makeover.

Moroccan FA president Fouzi Lekjaa said construction of the Hassan II will be completed in early 2028. According to the IMF, Morocco plans to spend about US$19 billion between 2024 and 2030 building airports, stadiums, hotels and a high-speed rail network, as well as a train station and highway to connect the stadium with Casablanca 45km away.

Casablanca will need to work on its hotels to compete with Madrid and Barcelona after a FIFA technical report rated its accommodation offering for the general public at 3.1 compared to 5 for Spain.

But a successful bid is not just about who has the best stadium, hotels and transport. Often bids go to the country that would receive the greater benefit, Trade said.

In Morocco, the World Cup was an opportunity to expand railways and develop the whole Casablanca area, Lekjaa told state broadcaster 2M. A Moroccan source familiar with the discussions said the final should go to the stadium with the largest capacity – and to an African country.

“It would be awkward – embarrassing, even – and would send the wrong message to Africa, one of the world’s biggest producers of raw football talent, if the World Cup final were ultimately awarded to a non-African country with a smaller stadium,” the person said. REUTERS