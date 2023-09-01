Spain soccer kiss: Society cannot allow abuse of power, Bonmati says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Aitana Bonmati as she poses with the FIFA golden ball award REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage Draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 31, 2023 FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati with the women's player of the year award and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after the draw REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MADRID - Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said on Thursday that abuse of power in a work relationship cannot be allowed, as she addressed the turmoil surrounding the Spanish football federation.

"This is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said after winning the UEFA women's player of the year award.

"We have just won the World Cup, but they are not talking much about it," she said, referring to the outrage after the head of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

"As a society we cannot allow the abuse of power in a work relationship," the 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain midfielder said, expressing her support for Hermoso and all women in the same situation.

"We are with you. I hope we continue working so that this society improves," she said.

On Wednesday, Spain's acting Equality Minister Irene Montero told Reuters that Spanish society must break a "pact of silence" and stop normalising sexist behaviour. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top