Spain ready for 'do-or-die' clash

SEVILLE • Spain are bracing themselves for a test of nerves in their last Group E game against Slovakia today, with Luis Enrique's side needing victory to guarantee their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

After leaving out Sergio Ramos, the Spain coach has left himself open to questions about a lack of leadership after two draws. A bright start against Sweden fizzled out while a missed penalty against Poland turned a decent display into one paralysed by anxiety.

Despite playing a key role in Atletico Madrid's La Liga title win as a winger, Marcos Llorente has been deployed at right-back in their first two games, negating his strengths.

A more natural defender like Cesar Azpilicueta could slot in that role today, with Llorente pushed further up, and the Chelsea man still has belief his teammates will come good.

"We are not in the situation we expected," he said. "We would have liked to be more comfortable but football rarely gives you what you expect...

"Now we have a clear objective and it's important we have the right mentality because Wednesday is do or die."

Another experienced head that could come into the team is captain Sergio Busquets, 32.

The Barcelona midfielder missed their opener due to a positive Covid-19 test and was not part of the squad for the second game but is pushing for a start.

"He's an important player, with his experience on and off the pitch," Azpilicueta said of Busquets. "We know the dominance he can bring in midfield."

Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Thiago Alcantara and Mikel Oyarzabal are also in contention to play as Enrique seeks to add more thrust to a team that have made more than 1,500 passes in two games, yet producing just one goal.

