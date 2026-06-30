Spain rally around injured Williams after social media injury post

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CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee, June 29 - Spain's injury-hit Nico Williams admitted on social media that his latest setback, one that threatens his World Cup involvement, was one of the worst days of his life, but teammate Marcos Llorente said on Monday the winger's smile has already returned thanks to the squad's support.

Williams, whose season has been hit by numerous injuries, has yet to start a game at the World Cup as manager Luis de la Fuente eased the 23-year-old back into action, and after coming on as a late substitute in their last game, his groin problems have returned.

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to top their group and set up a round of 32 tie with Austria, but their win was marred by injuries to wingers Williams and Yeremy Pino.

"Today is one of the worst days of my life," Williams posted on Instagram. "I'm injured again after a very complicated year."

Llorente was asked about his teammate's mood at Spain's training camp in Chattanooga.

"Social media... in the end you read a few words and you don't really know how that person is doing," he said.

"It's true that this is a very difficult moment for him after everything he's been through this year. He's already handling it much better, he’s got that usual smile back.

"Obviously, inside he’ll have that pain of not being able to help the team, but we’re all helping him deal with it, just like with Yeremy.

"In the end, there are 26 of us who came here and 26 who will leave here. The group is very important. If we go far, maybe he can help at some point."

Should Spain overcome Austria on Thursday, they will face Portugal or Croatia in the last 16, with a semi-final against favourites France very much a possibility.

"I don't look at the path ahead because you have to go step by step," Llorente said.

"I think it would be a mistake, and besides, you'd be imagining things that haven't happened yet. Everyone makes their own bracket and starts predicting who will go through in every match. I’m focused on Austria, which is what matters, and once we get past Austria, then we’ll start imagining." REUTERS