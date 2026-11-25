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FILE PHOTO: A general view shows construction works of the Hassan II Stadium, ahead of the World Cup, in Benslimane, near Casablanca, Morocco, May 23, 2026.REUTERS/Ahmed Eljechtimi/File Photo

BARCELONA, Nov 25 - The following is a timeline of Spain, Portugal and Morocco's successful bid to host the 2030 World Cup, which has now brought competition to host the final.

November 21, 2018

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa agree to work together on a bid. A few days before, Sanchez had invited Morocco to join too, believing that having the African football powerhouse on board would enhance chances of winning.

June 8, 2019

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) say that they have started an analysis of a joint candidacy, but Morocco is not in the statement.

October 7, 2020

The RFEF and FPF sign an agreement to move forward with plans to submit a joint bid, reviving an Iberian ambition that had failed for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

June 16, 2022

Spain and Portugal formally present a 2030 World Cup bid to world governing body FIFA. The proposal originally envisages 14 host cities in Spain and three in Portugal.

October 5, 2022

The RFEF and FPF announce that Ukraine has joined the Spain-Portugal bid. Then-RFEF President Luis Rubiales says that they "cannot turn their back" on the situation in Ukraine, invaded earlier that year by Russia. A statement from the RFEF and FPF says it will be a "transformative message of solidarity and hope through football".

March 14, 2023

Morocco also joins the bid, according to an announcement at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda with a message from King Mohammed VI. Ukraine is dropped. The RFEF and FPF say the next day that they have agreed for the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to join the candidacy to form the "strongest bid possible", uniting Africa and Europe.

Rubiales later said in a 2026 interview that Morocco was originally dropped due to doubts about whether European body UEFA would back a bi-continental bid. Talks about including Morocco restarted two years later after other European bids dropped out.

The statement says the role of Ukraine will be clarified in due course, due to the "situation the country is dealing with" as war rages.

October 4, 2023

The FIFA Council says the joint bid from Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be the sole candidate. It also announces that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host one match to mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

July 29, 2024

Spain, Portugal and Morocco submit a bid dossier to FIFA, with Spain including 11 venues, Morocco six and Portugal three.

FIFA only allows a maximum of 20 host venues, but the fixtures in South America are classed as separate "centenary celebration matches".

December 11, 2024

The FIFA Congress ratifies Spain, Portugal and Morocco as main hosts, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to stage one group-stage match each. All six automatically qualify. REUTERS