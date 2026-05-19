Spain forward Lamine Yamal to miss World Cup opener, report says

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FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (centre) during the bus parade on May 11 as they celebrate winning La Liga championship.

Forward Lamine Yamal is not expected to play in Spain’s World Cup opener on June 15 against Cape Verde at Atlanta because of a hamstring injury, The Athletic reported May 18.

Yamal’s FC Barcelona teammate Fermin Lopez was less fortunate after he was essentially ruled out for Spain’s World Cup run because of a right foot fracture that will require surgery. The midfielder was injured during the first half of May 17’s win against Real Betis.

Yamal tore his left hamstring in an April 22 game for Barcelona and was ruled out for the remainder of his club team’s season. The injury occurred when he scored on a penalty kick against Celta Vigo.

Yamal, 18, had been expected to be available for World Cup play, although he is also doubtful to play in Spain’s second Group H game against Saudi Arabia on June 21 at Atlanta.

Spain’s third and final Group H game will take place June 26 against Uruguay at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Spain, currently No. 2 in FIFA’s latest men’s world rankings, is scheduled to announced its 26-player World Cup team on May 25.

Spain won UEFA Euro 2024 in part due to contributions from a then-16-year-old Yamal. A sublime playmaker and finisher, Yamal has six goals in 25 career appearances for the Spanish national team.

In 28 La Liga matches for Barcelona, Yamal scored 16 goals, with 24 goals in 45 matches across all competitions. REUTERS