Spain extend De la Fuente contract until 2032 after World Cup triumph

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Spain Victory Parade - Madrid, Spain - July 20, 2026 Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates on the stage at Cibeles Square in Madrid after the victory parade as fans gather to celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 21 - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a six-year contract extension that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2032 European Championship, after leading the national team to the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup titles.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) ratified the agreement at an Executive Committee meeting in Madrid on Monday, giving formal approval to a renewal that had been agreed during the World Cup. De la Fuente and the RFEF president Rafael Louzan will hold a press conference later on Monday.

It is the longest tenure ever agreed for a Spain head coach and takes De la Fuente through three major tournaments: the 2028 European Championship, the 2030 World Cup and the 2032 European Championship in Turkey and Italy.

According to sources close to the federation, the deal includes a considerable pay rise.

He has delivered three trophies for Spain: the Nations League, the European Championship and the World Cup. The only title to elude him was the 2025 Nations League, which Spain lost to Portugal on penalties.

De la Fuente has managed 50 Spain matches, with his record standing at 38 wins, 10 draws and two defeats.

Those losses came against Scotland, his only competitive defeat, and Colombia in a friendly in London.

Spain are on their longest unbeaten run in international football history, going 38 matches without defeat. REUTERS