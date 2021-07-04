Spain exorcise penalty demons

ST PETERSBURG (Russia) • Even though Spain had crashed out of their last World Cup on penalties and missed their previous five spot-kicks, coach Luis Enrique was never in doubt about Friday's shoot-out against Switzerland in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

"That was the most tranquil penalty shoot-out I've ever been through because we'd done all our homework and practice, and there was nothing left for the staff and me to do," he said after the Spaniards squeezed through 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

"We all had huge faith in (goalkeeper) Unai (Simon), and after that all we could do is watch it and accept the result."

His team hardly made it easy, with opening two takers Sergio Busquets and Rodri both missing.

But Simon saved from Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar while Ruben Vargas hammered over the bar, leaving Mikel Oyarzabal to notch the decisive penalty and book Spain's place in the final four.

"People say penalties are a lottery but it's not like that at all," Enrique added.

"Everything comes into play - the fitness, the ability to deal with pressure and the goalkeepers. It's impossible to coach them but when you win it feels very good indeed."

An equaliser by Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half cancelled an early own goal from Denis Zakaria.

Remo Freuler was sent off for Switzerland in the 77th minute but Spain failed to make their numerical advantage count and the score remained 1-1 after extra time.

They finished with 27 attempts on goal, including Gerard Moreno's three misses in the added period, and Enrique knows his players will have to produce a much-improved display if they are to lift the trophy.

3 Own goals are Spain's top scorers at this tournament. 4 Switzerland have lost all four quarter-finals they have contested at a major tournament (World Cup and European Championship).

Time is running out for him to find a way of playing that is any way convincing - and the opposition gets tougher from here on.

On Tuesday, they will take on Italy at Wembley and it is highly unlikely they will get away with the kind of sloppy, ineffective football they played against the Swiss.

Once again they dominated possession on Friday and attempted a staggering 1,003 passes. However, their problem was that very few of them posed any sort of threat.

Much has been made of the form of striker Alvaro Morata, but the closest Spain had to a playmaker trying to set him up was fullback Jordi Alba, whose deflected shot, later chalked down as an own goal, had given them the lead.

The only thing more ineffective than Spain's passing was their finishing: Of their 27 chances, nine were blocked and 10 were on target and although Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was superb, many did not trouble him too much.

Enrique now has to work out what he wants his team to be, because this toothless "tiki-taka" passing throwback may not cut it at the semi-final stage.

But he remains confident.

"I've said that we are one of the seven or eight teams which could win this trophy - now we're one of four. And that's fantastic," he said.

"Now we're only focused on getting into the final."

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic hailed his players as "heroes" after they fell just short of reaching a first major tournament semi-final.

"We would have deserved to go through," he added.

"I have mixed feelings. A lot of pride, because we gave everything and we leave here with our heads held high.

"On the other hand, we were so close to the semi-final, and that doesn't happen every year."

