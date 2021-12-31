Spain cuts capacity limits at stadiums as virus rages

MADRID • Spain on Wednesday imposed stricter capacity limits on sporting venues as the highly contagious Omicron variant drives record-high Covid-19 cases, affecting top football clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Outdoor stadiums, which previously had no spectator limits, can now use up to only 75 per cent of their total capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

Indoor venues can use 50 per cent of their capacity instead of 80 per cent and wearing face masks will be compulsory, she added.

The decision comes after La Liga giants Real and Barcelona said more of their players tested positive as Spain reported a record-high 100,760 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielders Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga and winger Vinicius Junior are all infected.

Barcelona said forwards Ousmane Dembele and Ez Abde, defenders Samuel Umtiti and Sergino Dest, and midfielders Gavi, Philippe Coutinho tested positive.

Defenders Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet also contracted the virus earlier this week.

Covid-19 outbreaks have also affected other La Liga clubs like Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Cadiz.

"The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said in a statement.

A spokesman for Real declined to say how many players are currently infected with the virus but since mid-December, eight other players have tested positive including Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

La Liga leaders Real travel to Getafe on Sunday, while seventh-placed Barca visit Mallorca.

No match has yet been postponed. Under La Liga protocols, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.

This puts Sunday's match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at risk as the latter have up to 17 infected players, according to reports.

Atletico said yesterday coach Diego Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera and forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive.

The Italian sports ministry has also cut capacity for open-air sports and indoor events to 50 and 35 per cent respectively.

In France, the French government has imposed limits on attendances at public events, with a limit of 5,000 outdoors and 2,000 indoors for three weeks beginning on Monday.

England has taken no measures to reduce crowd sizes - instead insisting on proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within the past 48 hours for entry into stadiums.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS