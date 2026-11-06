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Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games

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BARCELONA, Nov 6 - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought six players into his 27-man squad on Friday who were not selected in September, including three first-time call-ups, for this month's Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

• Ander Barrenetxea and Pablo Barrios return to the squad

• Alvaro Valles, Marc Roca and Jacobo Ramon included for the first time

• Goalkeeper Joan Garcia returns from injury in place of Josep Martinez

• Injured Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Rodri and Dani Olmo miss out

• Liverpool winger Victor Munoz also omitted

• Spain face the Czech Republic on November 12 before taking on England three days later REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.