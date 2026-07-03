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Spain bring in Porro and Olmo for Austria World Cup clash

LOS ANGELES, July 2 - Spain made two changes to face Austria in their World Cup round of 32 on Thursday, with Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo coming into Luis de la Fuente's starting side. Austria made three changes.

• Porro starts at right back, with Marcos Llorente dropping to the bench.

• Olmo returns in attacking midfield as Mikel Merino is left out of the starting lineup.

• Lamine Yamal starts in attack with Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal, with Nico Williams still recovering from a leg injury.

• Austria bring in Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch, with Phillip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart and Marko Arnautovic on the bench.

Lineups:Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Alex Baena, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Kevin Danso; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch. REUTERS