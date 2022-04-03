Southgate wary of prep time

DOHA • England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned about the little time that he will have to ready his squad for the 2022 World Cup despite a kind draw for the group stage on Friday.

The Three Lions will face Iran in Group B on the opening day of the tournament in Qatar on Nov 21, just eight days after the final Premier League games before the international break for the World Cup begins.

They will also take on the United States and potentially a British derby against Scotland or Wales, should either of those sides beat Ukraine in their play-off, which has been delayed until June due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The first two are obviously teams we've not played for quite a while," Southgate told the BBC.

"The third is a total unknown but throws up a possible British derby, we know what they are all about and had plenty of them.

"We're in on day one, so it's clear now what our programme looks like for the end of the Premier League season and getting out here as quickly as possible."

England have never met Iran, while they have unhappy memories of facing the US at major tournaments. The Americans famously beat them 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup and the two sides drew 1-1 in their opening game of the 2010 World Cup.

However, Southgate's men are now considered one of the favourites after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago and then the final of Euro 2020.

"When you're seeded then you get the advantage, obviously, of missing out on those big six or seven teams," the England boss responded, to suggestions that his side have a comfortable draw.

"For most of the first seeds, they would be pleased with the first group that they get. There's obviously some really highly ranked teams in pot two, the US is an interesting one.

"I know (USA coach) Gregg Berhalter quite well, we've met a few times and had long chats about things. They've got some very good players and we know what they could be capable of. So that one in particular is an intriguing game."

Before the draw was made, Southgate had told British media that his team can go all the way and win the World Cup.

"We have said to the team this week, 'If we can get to a semi-final, we can get to a final, and we did. If we can get to a final, we can win'," the 51-year-old said.

"To do that is incredibly difficult and we'll have to be as close to perfect as we can be. That's the challenge for us."

The build-up to the first-ever World Cup in an Arabic nation has been overshadowed by questions over Qatar's record on human rights and the conditions of migrant workers who built the stadiums to host the tournament.

Southgate and his players have been outspoken in the fight against racism in recent years and have hinted they could make a stand on the rights abuses. But he refused to be drawn on what sort of gesture they may make.

"We will continue to speak to people here and to build relationships to highlight any change that we'd like to make," he added.

"It's important that we do that in the right way, but today my focus is on the draw and just working out what that all means, really."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS