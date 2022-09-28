Southgate to back Maguire unless it's 'untenable'

LONDON - Gareth Southgate's unshakeable loyalty to players who have served him well during his England reign will be tested to the limit by the dilemma he faces over Harry Maguire.

The centre-back continues to be selected by the England manager despite his recent poor club form costing him a starting place at Manchester United.

The Red Devils lost all three games in which he has started this season, while winning the remaining four when he was benched.

Some fans booed when his name was announced before kick-off against Germany in the Nations League at Wembley on Monday.

And those who were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt would have been wavering by the end of a 3-3 draw as he delivered another error-strewn display.

"I know everyone will focus on Harry, but there were some very important moments Harry delivered during the two matches," Southgate insisted of Maguire, who also started in last week's 1-0 defeat by Italy.

"That's always going to raise debate, but I think in these moments we've got to back our best and our most experienced players, unless we're in a situation where it's almost untenable to pick them."

Maguire was clearly at fault as Germany took the lead early in the second half, giving the ball away to Jamal Musiala, then clumsily hacking him down to concede a penalty that Ilkay Gundogan converted past Nick Pope.

He then lost the ball high up the pitch shortly afterwards, resulting in the counter-attack that ended with Kai Havertz making it 2-0 with a sublime finish.

England fought back to lead 3-2 thanks to goals from Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane, before Pope's error gave Germany an equaliser scored by Havertz, but not even a morale-boosting draw will deflect attention away from the debate over Maguire as the World Cup fast approaches.

Maguire's position, despite Southgate's faith in him, may soon be under threat as on current form, he is unlikely to get many starts for United before Southgate selects his squad for Qatar.

The England boss will point to the fact that Maguire was a key part of England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and made the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

But the 29-year-old's display on Monday was that of a player struggling for form and confidence.

"Gareth is being loyal to the players who haven't let him down in the past," former England striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What will be a bigger problem is if these guys get very little game time in the next couple of months... It is a big risk."

Southgate hopes England will see the benefits of being put under intense pressure in the Nations League at the World Cup.

"The whole experience has been what we needed," said the 52-year-old, who has also come under fire with England relegated from Nations League Group A3. "You are going to have pressure in a World Cup. It's better that we feel it and know how we deal with it."

Germany were seeking to bounce back from their first defeat under coach Hansi Flick after their hopes of reaching the Nations League final four were ended by losing 1-0 to Hungary last Friday.

"We made individual mistakes - it can't happen that we give away a lead like that," said a frustrated Flick. "But we came back, that's the positive. There's some work for us to do, but we're optimistic."

