Southgate lauds team's mentality and hard work

LONDON • England boss Gareth Southgate praised a job well done after his side booked their place in a seventh successive World Cup Finals with a 10-0 hammering of San Marino on Monday.

They ended Group I six points ahead of runners-up Poland, who lost 2-1 to Hungary, with 39 goals scored and only three conceded.

While San Marino were pitiful opposition, Southgate said the hard work had already been done to reach next year's Qatar showpiece.

"The qualification was earned away in Budapest, Warsaw and Albania," he told broadcaster ITV Sport.

"I have to credit all our players and staff for a very good year.

"We cannot do anything about the level of opposition but the mentality and the way they applied themselves was terrific."

England, runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020, ran riot in Serravalle with Harry Kane filling his boots again to make it seven goals in four days for his country.

Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Emile Smith Rowe, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka were the other scorers, with Filippo Fabbri also putting through his own net.

The captain struck three times against Albania in last Friday's 5-0 win that left the Three Lions needing only a point against San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked international team, to guarantee top spot.

Kane went one better on Monday, scoring four times in the first half, including two penalties, to make it an England-record 16 goals for the calendar year and reach 48 overall.

He is now joint third with Gary Lineker on the all-time list and only five goals behind record scorer Wayne Rooney.

"If we left him on another half an hour, we would have had Wayne Rooney's family on the phone," Southgate said of the striker's substitution in the second half.

"He is a phenomenal goalscorer, we wanted to give him the chance tonight and he took it well."

Kane is now odds-on to surpass Rooney even before the squad flies out to Qatar, with the former Middlesbrough manager saying it was a case of "when, and not if (he) is going to break the record".

Southgate now has a year to wait before the start of the World Cup and selecting his squad will not be easy, such is the prolific talent at his disposal.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as well as on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher made their debuts here, while other stars like Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Raheem Sterling did not even make the trip to the micro state.

"I haven't really thought that far ahead, we have had 19 matches this season and there is so much to take in," Southgate, whose side have won more games (15), scored more goals (52) and kept more clean sheets (14) in 2021 than in any other calendar year.

"This is a good opportunity to look at the last few months and what experience the younger players need before the World Cup."

