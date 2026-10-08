Southampton's Eckert welcomes clarity after FA 'spygate' verdict

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Oct 8 - Southampton manager Tonda Eckert said he had accepted responsibility for his role in the club's "spygate" scandal and welcomed the clarity provided by the verdict ahead of Sunday’s south-coast derby against Portsmouth.

Eckert was handed a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 ($36,979) fine after admitting he authorised the observation of training sessions of three rival Championship clubs last season.

The FA charged Eckert in July and an independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions following a hearing, with the governing body confirming on Wednesday that the ban would remain suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season.

"I made a mistake and I said that relatively quickly and then I think you just have to accept the consequences," Eckert told reporters on Thursday.

"The only thing for me was to give my version of the story and I'm happy the commission listened... I'm very happy we go into Sunday, one of the biggest games of the season, with clarity.

"And that's not just for me, that's for everyone involved in this football club."

Eckert acknowledged that he could have faced a much heavier punishment and said the decision allowed Southampton to draw a line under the affair.

"There was a fair chance that the verdict goes a different way. After such a long time, we've had a verdict from the EFL, we've had a verdict now (from the FA).

"Whatever you expect is not necessarily what you get in the end, so for me it's to hold my hand up one more time."

Southampton were expelled from last season's Championship playoff final and deducted four points for the 2026-27 campaign after observing Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough in training.

Southampton are 13th in the Championship with 10 points from eight matches.

<Section xmlns="http://CoreService.Lynx.ThomsonReuters.com/2009/03/02/Schemas"><p xmlns="">

</Section> REUTERS