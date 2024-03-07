Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 4, 2023 General view of a corner flag with the Southampton emblem on it inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo
Mar 07, 2024, 12:36 AM
Mar 07, 2024, 12:26 AM

Southampton's Championship clash with Preston North End on Wednesday has been postponed after a fire broke out in a building next to St Mary's Stadium, club officials said.

Local authorities and emergency services were consulted before the decision was made, the club added.

"The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation," Southampton said.

"All tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."

Southampton are fourth in the league, while Preston are ninth. REUTERS

