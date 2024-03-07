Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium

Southampton's Championship clash with Preston North End on Wednesday has been postponed after a fire broke out in a building next to St Mary's Stadium, club officials said.

Local authorities and emergency services were consulted before the decision was made, the club added.

"The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation," Southampton said.

"All tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."

Southampton are fourth in the league, while Preston are ninth. REUTERS